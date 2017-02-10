Teacher posts shooting Trump supporters sounds 'appealing' on Facebook
MURFREESBORO, TN - A substitute teacher has been banned by a Tennessee school district after he made politically charged comments referencing violence on Facebook. Rutherford County Schools said yesterday they heard about the controversial Facebook posts a substitute teacher put online, including "the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need cash now (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|in my opinion
|10
|Principal (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|in my opinion
|6
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Thu
|2Tier2Tired
|1,502
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Thu
|JAZZ
|82
|Murfreesboro housing
|Thu
|in my opinion
|4
|Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal
|Feb 6
|in my opinion
|1
|National guard (Jul '16)
|Feb 3
|in my opinion
|4
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC