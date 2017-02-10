Teacher posts shooting Trump supporters sounds 'appealing' on Facebook

Teacher posts shooting Trump supporte...

MURFREESBORO, TN - A substitute teacher has been banned by a Tennessee school district after he made politically charged comments referencing violence on Facebook. Rutherford County Schools said yesterday they heard about the controversial Facebook posts a substitute teacher put online, including "the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter."

