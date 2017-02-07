Sheriff's office issues BOLO for conv...

Sheriff's office issues BOLO for convicted drug dealer

17 hrs ago

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a convicted drug dealer who failed to report for a 12-year prison sentence. Deangelo Martinez Radley, 34, of Murfreesboro is also known as Angelo Radley and Deangelo Davis.

Murfreesboro, TN

