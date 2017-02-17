School Resource Officers in Rutherford County have positive impact
Like many adults, some students view police officers solely as enforcers of the laws. By establishing a daily rapport with their school's SRO, students will not only gain positive role models, but also a better understanding of police officers' many other duties and responsibilities.
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Sun
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Sat
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Murfreesboro housing
|Feb 15
|Falan
|6
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|69
|Josh Giove
|Feb 13
|Trololol
|1
|Curious about getting my CDL
|Feb 11
|Daisy
|1
