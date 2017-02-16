Sax dismissal from MED draws criticism

Tuesday Read more: Murfreesboro Post

A Murfreesboro resident is criticizing the removal of electric department general manager Steve Sax from his post, saying it appears to be retribution for his opposition to selling the utility to Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. In a letter to Mayor Shane McFarland and the City Council, Saint Ives Drive resident Andy Dickey , a neighbor of Sax, blasts the Power Board's decision to send Sax to early retirement over the long-held practice of giving electric department employees merit raises and calls for the council to replace all board members who oversee the utility.

