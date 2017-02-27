Rutherford students shine on college dean's lists
Congratulations to the hard-working, high-achieving college students from Rutherford County who were named to their respective universities' dean's lists last semester. Elizabeth Orput of Christiana was named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning high honors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Resident
|84
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|Mon
|Soldier
|13
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Feb 26
|Nissyates
|1,511
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Feb 25
|Free Willy
|5
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Feb 19
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC