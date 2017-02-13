RUTHERFORD Cable's annual ATHENA International Leadership Award Dinner
The founder of the ATHENA International Leadership Award Program will be the keynote speaker on April 27, when RUTHERFORD Cable presents the fourth annual ATHENA International Leadership Award dinner and ceremony at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro. ATHENA International Leadership Award Program, dedicated to supporting, honoring and developing women leaders.
