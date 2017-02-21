Possible Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Murfreesboro
The development of the area known as "The Bottoms" in Murfreesboro is still in the planning stages. One of the ideas circulating would be linking the area where Cannonsburg sits today, with the downtown square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|2Tier2Tired
|1,510
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Feb 19
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
|Murfreesboro housing (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|6
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|69
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC