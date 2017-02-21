Possible Pedestrian Bridge in Downtow...

Possible Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Murfreesboro

The development of the area known as "The Bottoms" in Murfreesboro is still in the planning stages. One of the ideas circulating would be linking the area where Cannonsburg sits today, with the downtown square.

