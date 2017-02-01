Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro i...

Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of Trump's immigration ban

There are 1 comment on the WKRN story from Yesterday, titled Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of Trump's immigration ban. In it, WKRN reports that:

In Murfreesboro, a peaceful vigil called "We All Belong" was held with people of all backgrounds and faiths taking part. "When I first arrived to the United States, when I first immigrated, I had a lot of fear, a lot of unknown ahead of me," he said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
in my opinion

Murfreesboro, TN

#1 13 hrs ago
NO, we don't all belong. First, the "we" part does not include criminals, illegals, and ANYONE WHO WOULD DO HARM TO AMERICA. What a stupid propagandist remark. I put up with a true traitor for eight years who actually did harm the nation and world. I did not riot. Today, people think they can act like 18 year olds during the Red Revolution. Burning, beating, destroying. They do not honor America or civilization. They don't like to follow the law or Constitution unless THEY agree with it. That, is called anarchy and mob rule. Maslow said that the foremost law of humans was survival. Today people have been so brainwashed that they don't even have "survival" first. They are willing to give up survival and life and the lives of their nation, Constitution, civilization, their families lives and even their own lives. This news outlet (?) has no business promoting anyone who acts like this. Then they become a part of the anarchy. Shame on you. And no one has rights in America if they are not citizens. CITIZENS HAVE RIGHTS. THE LAWFUL HAVE RIGHTS. NOT ILLEGALS, FOREIGNERS, CRIMINALS. They have rights over at the local consulate for their county. They cannot vote, get welfare, etc. Of course they do. Does not make it right. You socialists won't like living in a country full of anarchy and lawlessness. America has a lot of stupid, illegal, criminal, people. They should be arrested for their crimes. The mean, ugly ones are the ones shouting to kill America's President, start fires, beat others, commit crimes. I a person can't see that they are in fact stupid and hateful and don't belong here. Little college kids go back to school or fail and still pay your tuition back. Face arrest, sit in jail, rot. Ever how these morons show up, signs ready, appear out of nowhere and start to riot? How is that? Paid protesters by the socialist left.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) Jan 29 David Wicker 20
Hair cut Jan 28 James 2
NHK Murfreesboro Jan 28 Guest 2
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) Jan 28 Mike 33
Phil Hancock Jan 27 in my opinion 2
Looking for a serving job Jan 25 in my opinion 2
News Rutherford Republicans celebrate Inauguration Day Jan 24 davy 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC