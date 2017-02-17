Parents file lawsuit after 3 children...

Parents file lawsuit after 3 children arrested by Murfreesboro police

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WKRN

A mother and father has filed a lawsuit after their three children were arrested by Murfreesboro police on April 15, 2015. All three were part of the controversial child arrests that made national headlines after some questioned the legality or policies that allowed it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NHK Murfreesboro 14 hr tito 3
Karl Brown is Bisexual Sat Crystal 3
Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16) Sat dogbird 7
Murfreesboro housing Feb 15 Falan 6
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Feb 15 Falan 69
Josh Giove Feb 13 Trololol 1
Curious about getting my CDL Feb 11 Daisy 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC