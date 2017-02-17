Parents file lawsuit after 3 children arrested by Murfreesboro police
A mother and father has filed a lawsuit after their three children were arrested by Murfreesboro police on April 15, 2015. All three were part of the controversial child arrests that made national headlines after some questioned the legality or policies that allowed it.
