Officers disciplined over juvenile arrests

Murfreesboro officials are declining to comment on the disciplinary measures meted out to six officers involved in a botched arrest of juveniles at Hobgood Elementary School. The primary officer involved in the April 2016 incident, Chrystal Templeton , received a three-day suspension and six months of disciplinary probation, while two other officers received one-day suspensions.

