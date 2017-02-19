Officers disciplined over juvenile arrests
Murfreesboro officials are declining to comment on the disciplinary measures meted out to six officers involved in a botched arrest of juveniles at Hobgood Elementary School. The primary officer involved in the April 2016 incident, Chrystal Templeton , received a three-day suspension and six months of disciplinary probation, while two other officers received one-day suspensions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murfreesboro housing
|Feb 6
|Elaine
|3
|Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal
|Feb 6
|in my opinion
|1
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|in my opinion
|5
|National guard (Jul '16)
|Feb 3
|in my opinion
|4
|Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of ...
|Feb 2
|in my opinion
|1
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|David Wicker
|20
|Hair cut
|Jan 28
|James
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC