Nothing Bundt Cakes Leases Space at Fountains at Gateway
Nothing Bundt Cakes has leased a 1,803-square-foot retail space at Fountains at Gateway , the new Class A office and retail development in Murfreesboro, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties. It will be located in an 11,200-square-foot retail building facing Medical Center Parkway, just inside the entrance to the Fountains development.
