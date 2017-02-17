Nothing Bundt Cakes Leases Space at Fountains at Gateway

Nothing Bundt Cakes has leased a 1,803-square-foot retail space at Fountains at Gateway , the new Class A office and retail development in Murfreesboro, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties. It will be located in an 11,200-square-foot retail building facing Medical Center Parkway, just inside the entrance to the Fountains development.

