New substation for Stones River Mall area to be open by Fall
A new substation is being built by Murfreesboro Electric. Amy Byers with the electric told WGNS the new substation will be near the Stones River Mall... You may not be getting all you can out of your browsing experience and may be open to security risks!
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|my back
|1,508
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Sun
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
|Murfreesboro housing (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|6
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|69
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC