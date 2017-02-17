New feature being added to the Gateway Island Pond in Murfreesboro
For those who walk the Gateway Island section of the Murfreesboro Greenway, you may have noticed a lack of water in the pond. The reason for the missing H2O is due to routine maintenance and the addition of a new feature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Janna
|30
|Murfreesboro housing
|Wed
|Falan
|6
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Falan
|69
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Wed
|turdcutter
|1,504
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Tue
|Lisa
|1
|Josh Giove
|Feb 13
|Trololol
|1
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|Homestead Hannah
|83
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC