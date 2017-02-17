New feature being added to the Gatewa...

New feature being added to the Gateway Island Pond in Murfreesboro

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

For those who walk the Gateway Island section of the Murfreesboro Greenway, you may have noticed a lack of water in the pond. The reason for the missing H2O is due to routine maintenance and the addition of a new feature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14) Wed Janna 30
Murfreesboro housing Wed Falan 6
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Wed Falan 69
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Wed turdcutter 1,504
Karl Brown is Bisexual Tue Lisa 1
Josh Giove Feb 13 Trololol 1
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Feb 13 Homestead Hannah 83
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC