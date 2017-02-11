National briefs: Price sworn in as health secretary
President Donald Trump's secretary of health and human services, Tom Price, took office on Friday with a promise to fix what he called a "broken health care system" that was "harming Americans and their families." Mr. Price was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence just hours after the Senate, by a party-line vote of 52 to 47, confirmed his nomination in the early hours of Friday.
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|in my opinion
|6
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sat
|hahaha
|1,503
|Curious about getting my CDL
|Sat
|Daisy
|1
|trying to find a girl (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Daisy
|4
|Teacher posts shooting Trump supporters sounds ...
|Sat
|Mikey
|2
|Need cash now (Apr '16)
|Fri
|in my opinion
|10
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Fri
|in my opinion
|6
