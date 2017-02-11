National briefs: Price sworn in as health secretary

President Donald Trump's secretary of health and human services, Tom Price, took office on Friday with a promise to fix what he called a "broken health care system" that was "harming Americans and their families." Mr. Price was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence just hours after the Senate, by a party-line vote of 52 to 47, confirmed his nomination in the early hours of Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.