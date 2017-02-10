Nashvillea s growth spreads to Murfre...

Nashvillea s growth spreads to Murfreesboro Road

Less than a mile away, Trevecca Nazarene University has gotten into the condo and apartment building business to help spruce up the image around its campus. Perhaps the biggest signal that the neighborhood was changing came when the Metro Nashville Police Department decided to re-locate its headquarters to the former location of an abandoned car dealership near the intersection of Murfreesboro and Fesslers Lane.

