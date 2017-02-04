Murfreesboro police, firefighters compete in a Guns N Hosesa game
Police in Murfreesboro set aside their guns and badges and firefighters put down their hoses to pick up a basketball on Saturday. The police officers were called for several "steals" and "pick-pockets," but the firemen were on fire and went on to extinguish the officers, 77 to 40. The evnt raised $1,200 for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
