Murfreesboro Police arrest two men accused of raping a woman at College Grove Apartments

Murfreesboro Police arrested two men accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at College Grove Apartments at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15th. The investigation showed that the victim was at a house-warming party at her friend's apartment when the rape occurred.

