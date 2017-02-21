Murfreesboro Police arrest two men accused of raping a woman at College Grove Apartments
Murfreesboro Police arrested two men accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at College Grove Apartments at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15th. The investigation showed that the victim was at a house-warming party at her friend's apartment when the rape occurred.
