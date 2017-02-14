Murfreesboro man injured in Friday ni...

Murfreesboro man injured in Friday night shooting

14 hrs ago

Murfreesboro police responded to reports of gunfire around 9:19 p.m. Feb. 10 near Roberts Street and Lee Street, according to a police report. Dispatch alerted them to the location of the victim, in a home on the 700 block of Spring Street.

