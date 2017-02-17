Murfreesboro man accused of statutory rape and possession of child pornography
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into charges of statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, although the actual charges have not yet been filed pending the outcome of the investigation. Susan Niland with the TBI told WGNS on Friday , "We just received the request from District Attorney General Jennings Jones to investigate this case last week, so our investigation is just in the preliminary stages.
