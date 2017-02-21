Murfreesboro City Schools Students Design Their Dream Home
Students at John Pittard Elementary were outside mapping house plans last week after spending weeks focusing on ratio and proportional relationships in real-life form. This hands-on project is part of the 6th grade curriculum standards for mathematical practice and brings engineering to life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|my back
|1,508
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Sun
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
|Murfreesboro housing (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|6
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|69
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC