MTSU Students Preserving Bradley Academy's History
MTSU students are trying to preserve the history of African-American education in Rutherford County, and you can play a major role by helping them. Graduate students in Brenden Martin's "Essentials of Museum Management" class, in cooperation with the Bradley Academy Museum and Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, need the public's help in providing artifacts and identifying people in photographs as they revamp the museums' exhibit area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|my back
|1,508
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Sun
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
|Murfreesboro housing (Aug '16)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|6
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Feb 15
|Falan
|69
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC