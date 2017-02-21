MTSU Students Preserving Bradley Academy's History

MTSU students are trying to preserve the history of African-American education in Rutherford County, and you can play a major role by helping them. Graduate students in Brenden Martin's "Essentials of Museum Management" class, in cooperation with the Bradley Academy Museum and Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, need the public's help in providing artifacts and identifying people in photographs as they revamp the museums' exhibit area.

