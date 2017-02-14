MTSU student victim of shooting at Kinga s Hookah Lounge in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at King's Hookah Lounge on Middle Tennessee Boulevard at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday evening. One of the two victims was a student at MTSU.
