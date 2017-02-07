MTSU partners with the ‘Nashville Scene’ to create scholarship honoring late Jim Ridley
MTSU and the Nashville Scene are joining forces to raise funds to start a scholarship in honor of the late Jim Ridley, editor of the Scene and an MTSU alumnus. Murfreesboro native Jim Ridley graduated from MTSU in 1989 with degrees in Journalism and English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murfreesboro housing
|Mon
|Elaine
|3
|Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal
|Mon
|in my opinion
|1
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Mon
|in my opinion
|5
|National guard (Jul '16)
|Feb 3
|in my opinion
|4
|Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of ...
|Feb 2
|in my opinion
|1
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|David Wicker
|20
|Hair cut
|Jan 28
|James
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC