MTSU partners with the ‘Nashville Scene’ to create scholarship honoring late Jim Ridley

MTSU and the Nashville Scene are joining forces to raise funds to start a scholarship in honor of the late Jim Ridley, editor of the Scene and an MTSU alumnus. Murfreesboro native Jim Ridley graduated from MTSU in 1989 with degrees in Journalism and English.

