Missouri Family Reunited with Service Dog in Murfreesboro
A wonderful ending to a story of a boy and his service dog, Ziggy - now reunited after over a month apart. NewsChannel 5 reports 16-year old Ethan Duplass is elated to have his furry friend back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
