Mindful Care Adult Day Services will host an Open House, Friday, March 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at New Vision Baptist Church, 1750 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. The public is invited to learn more about Mindful Care, view a new video and enjoy a lunch buffet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.