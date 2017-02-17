Mindful Care Adult Day Services will host an Open House
Mindful Care Adult Day Services will host an Open House, Friday, March 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at New Vision Baptist Church, 1750 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. The public is invited to learn more about Mindful Care, view a new video and enjoy a lunch buffet.
