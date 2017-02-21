Man shot while chasing alleged thieves

Man shot while chasing alleged thieves

A Murfreesboro man was shot in the leg by thieves who broke into his car, according to a police report. When two residents at 350 Treemont Drive heard glass breaking early Wednesday morning, one went to investigate and saw two men at his car, a window of which was broken.

