La Vergne residents' passion sees rezoning issue defeated
A full house of more than 75 people saw a rezoning issue defeated at La Vergne City Hall chambers Thursday night. DAN EPRIGHT / The Murfreesboro Post A full house of more than 75 people saw a rezoning issue defeated by a four to one vote at La Vergne City Hall chambers Thursday night.
