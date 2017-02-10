La Vergne residents' passion sees rez...

La Vergne residents' passion sees rezoning issue defeated

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

A full house of more than 75 people saw a rezoning issue defeated at La Vergne City Hall chambers Thursday night. DAN EPRIGHT / The Murfreesboro Post A full house of more than 75 people saw a rezoning issue defeated by a four to one vote at La Vergne City Hall chambers Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) 7 hr Homestead Hannah 83
Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16) Sun in my opinion 6
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Sat hahaha 1,503
Curious about getting my CDL Sat Daisy 1
trying to find a girl (Feb '16) Sat Daisy 4
News Teacher posts shooting Trump supporters sounds ... Sat Mikey 2
Need cash now (Apr '16) Feb 10 in my opinion 10
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC