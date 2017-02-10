Jill Austin Receives CFA's "Change It" Award
On Friday evening, Chair of MTSU's Jones College of Business Department of Management Jill Austin was presented Murfreesboro Center for the Arts' "CHANGE IT" award. The award recognizes those who make positive changes that makes our community better.
