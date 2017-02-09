'I have to have coverage in order to make sure that I don't...
Lawmakers got an earful from constituents in Tennessee on Thursday night during a town hall to talk about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the healthcare law better known as Obamacare. Republican Rep. Diane Black held a town hall about the law at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and was confronted by multiple constituents who pushed back against the GOP's plan to repeal and replace the ACA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need cash now (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|in my opinion
|10
|Principal (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|in my opinion
|6
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|2Tier2Tired
|1,502
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Thu
|JAZZ
|82
|Murfreesboro housing
|Thu
|in my opinion
|4
|Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal
|Feb 6
|in my opinion
|1
|National guard (Jul '16)
|Feb 3
|in my opinion
|4
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC