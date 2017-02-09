'I have to have coverage in order to make sure that I don't...

Lawmakers got an earful from constituents in Tennessee on Thursday night during a town hall to talk about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the healthcare law better known as Obamacare. Republican Rep. Diane Black held a town hall about the law at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and was confronted by multiple constituents who pushed back against the GOP's plan to repeal and replace the ACA.

