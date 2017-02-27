Here's What It's Like to Be Muslim in...

Here's What It's Like to Be Muslim in the Bible Belt in 2017

In August 2012, a mosque opened in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a bustling college town outside of Nashville that is home to students, long-time residents, refugees, suburban families, and everyone in between. The national headlines for the stories about the event suggested some of the conflicts that had led to this moment: The New York Daily News wrote, "Tennessee Mosque Opens After Years of Controversy," the New York Times wrote "After a Struggle, Mosque Opens in Tennessee", and NPR wrote "Murfreesboro Mosque Finally Opens."

