Hancock St. Facing Drug & Weapon Charges After Traffic Stop
A 60-year old Hancock Street man is facing various drug and weapons charges after being stopped by Murfreesboro Police. Arthur Sneed, Jr. was pulled over by Officer Nathan Frost Friday on North Maney Avenue as he was known to have an active warrant.
