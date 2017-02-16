Give the Gift of Life this month in M...

Give the Gift of Life this month in Murfreesboro

During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood. Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

