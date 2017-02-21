Fugitive from Justice in Ohio for Heroin arrested in Murfreesboro
A 39 year old man by the name of "KingRobert" Dillard who was wanted in Ohio for Heroin distribution has been tracked down by U.S. Marshals and arrested in Murfreesboro. Police received information from the Marshals service that Dillard was on Greenland Drive in Murfreesboro.
Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
