Double Shooting at King's Hookah Lounge
Murfreesboro Police Officer Phillip Simpson reports 30-year old Tarek Alhabib of Hazlewood Street and 18-year old Keion Hayes of Lascassas Pike were both hit by gun fire there Saturday just before midnight. One victim was hit in the arm and another grazed by a bullet above the eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
