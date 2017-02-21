Donald Eugene Tiers
There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 with a visitation starting at 3 p.m. until the hour of service all at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Mr. Tiers is also survived by two sons, Don Eugene Tiers II of NC, Richard Tiers and his wife Beveny of FL; three step-daughters, Cynthia DuBois and her husband James of TX, Candace Whitley, and Connie Whitley Parton and her husband Paul all of Murfreesboro; and one sister, Janet Matney of MI.
