District 7-AAA girls championship photo gallery
Riverdale defeated Stewarts Creek 57-55 in the District 7-AAA title game on Monday. The Murfreesboro Post photographer caught the following action: Stewarts Creek's Morgan McCrary looks for an open teammate as Riverdale's Anastasia Hayes tries to block the pass.
