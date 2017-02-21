District 7-AAA girls championship pho...

District 7-AAA girls championship photo gallery

18 hrs ago

Riverdale defeated Stewarts Creek 57-55 in the District 7-AAA title game on Monday. The Murfreesboro Post photographer caught the following action: Stewarts Creek's Morgan McCrary looks for an open teammate as Riverdale's Anastasia Hayes tries to block the pass.

