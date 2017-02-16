Costs go up for school construction
Director of Schools Don Odom, second from left, accepts CPR training kits from Kelley Tune of the American Heart Association, left, Greg Allen of CIGNA and Chelsea Leemon of the AHA. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post Construction costs are going up, so the amounts that the Rutherford County School Board will be seeking from the county commission for its building plan through August 2022 are going up as well.
