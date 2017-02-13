City of Murfreesboro offices closing on President's Day
In observance of Presidents Day, all City of Murfreesboro offices and recreational facilities, with the exception of Adams Tennis Complex, will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017. There will be no garbage pick-up on Monday, February 20, 2017.
