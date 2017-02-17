Centralized campus to help homeless a...

Centralized campus to help homeless and less fortunate in community still in works

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Since 1999 the City of Murfreesboro has been working on ways to help the homeless population and the less fortunate in our area. One of the plans that is still in the making calls for a centralized campus where those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, could visit and receive a variety of services by simply walking door to door of local non-profits and mental health care providers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14) Wed Janna 30
Murfreesboro housing Wed Falan 6
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Wed Falan 69
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Wed turdcutter 1,504
Karl Brown is Bisexual Tue Lisa 1
Josh Giove Feb 13 Trololol 1
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Feb 13 Homestead Hannah 83
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC