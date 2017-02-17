Centralized campus to help homeless and less fortunate in community still in works

Since 1999 the City of Murfreesboro has been working on ways to help the homeless population and the less fortunate in our area. One of the plans that is still in the making calls for a centralized campus where those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, could visit and receive a variety of services by simply walking door to door of local non-profits and mental health care providers.

