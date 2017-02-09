'Boro native Chris Young partners wit...

'Boro native Chris Young partners with Folgers

Grammy nominated country music singer-songwriter Chris Young , who hails from Murfreesboro, has partnered with Folgers Coffee to promote this year's jingle contest and mentor its finalists. Through February 20, individuals can submit a video online of their performance of the jingle for an opportunity to win a mentoring session with Young.

