Arrest Records -
Dena Faye Rice, 49, of 1186 Spring Creek Rd., Lafayette, was arrested on 1/23 by Sandifer and charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, and financial responsibility violation. Court date 2/1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murfreesboro housing
|Feb 6
|Elaine
|3
|Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal
|Feb 6
|in my opinion
|1
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|in my opinion
|5
|National guard (Jul '16)
|Feb 3
|in my opinion
|4
|Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of ...
|Feb 2
|in my opinion
|1
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|David Wicker
|20
|Hair cut
|Jan 28
|James
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC