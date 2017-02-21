Arnold requests earlier sentencing
Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is requesting an expedited sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to three felony counts in federal court. Arnold's attorney filed a request Feb. 22 in U.S. District Court asking for Arnold's May 8 sentence date to be reset for mid-April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five seats up for election in Spring Hill
|2 hr
|Soldier
|13
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|16 hr
|Nissyates
|1,511
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Free Willy
|5
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Feb 19
|tito
|3
|Karl Brown is Bisexual
|Feb 18
|Crystal
|3
|Where To Look For Jobs In Murfreesboro (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|dogbird
|7
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|Janna
|30
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC