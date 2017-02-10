Annual State Libertarian Convention In 'Boro
Tennessee's Libertarian Party announced plans to hold its Annual 2017 State Convention at Murfreesboro's Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 11th and 12th. A spokesperson said the Saturday sessions would focus on the important business of the Libertarian Party.
Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
