a Certified Haunteda Murfreesboro shop houses lively ghosts, livelier owner

Sugaree's is a small boutique in Murfreesboro's public square, home to internationally designed outfits, jewelry crafted by independent artists and a rowdy group of deceased gamblers who haunt the place. Stacy Higdon is the proud owner of Sugaree's, and its "certified haunted" status indicated by multiple signs behind her store counter has not made her any less so.

