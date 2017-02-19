19-year-old MTSU student found dead
The body of Dreyll Lamont Keeley, a 19-year-old MTSU student, was found by Murfreesboro Police near Mercury Boulevard and Dill Lane on Sunday evening. Detectives identified Keeley on Monday.
