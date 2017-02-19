19-year-old MTSU student found dead

19-year-old MTSU student found dead

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Sidelines

The body of Dreyll Lamont Keeley, a 19-year-old MTSU student, was found by Murfreesboro Police near Mercury Boulevard and Dill Lane on Sunday evening. Detectives identified Keeley on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) 2 hr JAZZ 82
Murfreesboro housing 2 hr in my opinion 4
Need cash now (Apr '16) 3 hr in my opinion 9
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 11 hr turdcutter 1,501
News Tracy likely to support fuel tax proposal Feb 6 in my opinion 1
Principal (Apr '16) Feb 6 in my opinion 5
National guard (Jul '16) Feb 3 in my opinion 4
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC