Yocca released after more than a year

A national women's group is criticizing the year-plus-long incarceration of Anna Yocca , who was released from jail this week after pleading guilty to a felony charge in connection with a failed effort to perform her own abortion. Yocca entered a guilty plea Jan. 9 to attempted procurement of a miscarriage, a Class E felony, some 13 months after she was charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly using a coat hanger to try to end her 24-week pregnancy.

