Woman who tried home abortion with coat hanger released from jail after a year
A woman who tried to perform a home abortion with a coat hanger has been released from jail after more than a year. Anna Yocca, 32, of Tennessee, was initially accused of attempted murder for unsuccessfully using a coat hanger to try to abort a 24-week-old foetus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jan 12
|Nearly New
|1,500
|Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las...
|Jan 10
|ksl
|3
|Brittany Travis
|Jan 9
|KTide
|1
|Hair cut
|Jan 7
|Needagoodflattop
|1
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Lawyers in town
|Jan 5
|dawn
|2
|Misty Rector (Sep '13)
|Jan 5
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC