Woman accused of coat-hanger abortion attempt takes plea deal She had been held in jail for a year and a month without going to trial. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jrkPlV Anna Yocca, 31, was arrested Dec. 9, 2015, and charged with first-degree attempted murder for an alleged attempt at "self-abortion."

