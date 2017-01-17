Wedding Dress Exhibit Open At Oaklands Mansion
Stories of our community will come to life through "Wedding Dresses Through The Decades" on display daily at Oaklands Mansion now through March 5, 2017. Step back into time and experience the common threads that weave together the lives of women as we explore women's history, fashion history, cultural history and the history of our community.
