UPDATED: Snowy skies mean icy streets...

UPDATED: Snowy skies mean icy streets in Rutherford County

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Rutherford County received its first snow of the year last week, closing schools Friday and Monday, MTSU Friday afternoon and creating hazardous, icy roadway conditions. Murfreesboro Police Department had already responded to 75 crashes by 11 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las... 7 hr ksl 3
Brittany Travis Mon KTide 1
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jan 7 info please 1,499
Hair cut Jan 7 Needagoodflattop 1
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
Lawyers in town Jan 5 dawn 2
Misty Rector (Sep '13) Jan 5 Just Wondering 3
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC