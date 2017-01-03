UPDATED: Snowy skies mean icy streets in Rutherford County
Rutherford County received its first snow of the year last week, closing schools Friday and Monday, MTSU Friday afternoon and creating hazardous, icy roadway conditions. Murfreesboro Police Department had already responded to 75 crashes by 11 a.m. Friday.
